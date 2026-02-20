GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 80.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 69.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:EL opened at $111.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average of $98.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of -223.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. Analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

