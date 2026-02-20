Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $390.00 at Evercore

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore from $430.00 to $390.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $360.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Carvana from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Carvana from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.55.

NYSE CVNA opened at $332.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $425.42 and its 200-day moving average is $381.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Carvana has a 12-month low of $148.25 and a 12-month high of $486.89. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 3.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.12. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 6.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.50, for a total transaction of $17,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 100,758 shares in the company, valued at $44,283,141. This represents a 28.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone sold 30,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.34, for a total transaction of $12,381,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 143,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,478,014.82. This trade represents a 17.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 420,351 shares of company stock valued at $179,589,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,783,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carvana by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,714,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,759 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,700,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,726,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,880,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,852 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

