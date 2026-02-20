Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $308.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $308.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $228.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.55.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $281.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $286.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total value of $144,780.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,368.60. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.4% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 715.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 127.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,097,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,908,000 after purchasing an additional 87,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 14.0% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 51,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Clean Harbors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and record revenue — Clean Harbors reported Q4 EPS of $1.62 (vs. $1.59 est.) and revenue of $1.50B (vs. $1.46B), with management citing stronger profitability in key segments; investors viewed the print as confirmation of growth execution. Earnings Press Release

Q4 results beat and record revenue — Clean Harbors reported Q4 EPS of $1.62 (vs. $1.59 est.) and revenue of $1.50B (vs. $1.46B), with management citing stronger profitability in key segments; investors viewed the print as confirmation of growth execution. Positive Sentiment: Shares hit a new 52?week high on the earnings momentum—media coverage links the beat directly to the stock move. Article: Reaches New 52?Week High After Earnings Beat

Shares hit a new 52?week high on the earnings momentum—media coverage links the beat directly to the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Strategic bolt?on purchase expands services — Clean Harbors agreed to buy Depot Connect International’s Industrial and Rail Services business for ~ $130M, adding service lines and cross?sell opportunities that support revenue growth. PR Newswire: Depot Connect Sale

Strategic bolt?on purchase expands services — Clean Harbors agreed to buy Depot Connect International’s Industrial and Rail Services business for ~ $130M, adding service lines and cross?sell opportunities that support revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets/forecasts after Q4 — Multiple firms (Needham, Wells Fargo and others) lifted price targets and forecasts, signaling improved sentiment among sell?side analysts. Benzinga: Analysts Raise Forecasts

Analysts raised targets/forecasts after Q4 — Multiple firms (Needham, Wells Fargo and others) lifted price targets and forecasts, signaling improved sentiment among sell?side analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Management to host investor events — Clean Harbors will present at the Raymond James conference on March 3, offering more visibility but not immediate financial impact. Yahoo Finance: Raymond James Presentation

Management to host investor events — Clean Harbors will present at the Raymond James conference on March 3, offering more visibility but not immediate financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call tone mixed — Call highlighted record cash and strategic investments (fleet, remediation/PFAS), but management described a cautious near?term outlook; useful context for investors but not a firm directional signal. TipRanks: Call Highlights

Earnings call tone mixed — Call highlighted record cash and strategic investments (fleet, remediation/PFAS), but management described a cautious near?term outlook; useful context for investors but not a firm directional signal. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed multi?quarter and FY2027 EPS estimates — Zacks reduced several upcoming quarter forecasts and cut FY2027 from $9.12 to $7.89, indicating some analyst caution on medium?term margin/volume assumptions; this can limit upside if revisions continue.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

Featured Articles

