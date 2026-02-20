Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.60 and traded as high as $32.01. Weyco Group shares last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 5,841 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Weyco Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Weyco Group Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $305.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60.

In related news, VP Dustin Combs sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $31,865.31. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,960.95. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,345,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc is a publicly traded footwear company (NASDAQ: WEYS) based in Glendale, Wisconsin, that designs, sources, markets and distributes branded footwear products. The company operates through a portfolio of five consumer brands—Florsheim, Stacy Adams, Nunn Bush, BOGS and Rafters—offering a full range of dress, casual and performance footwear for men and women.

The Florsheim brand, with roots dating back to 1892, provides classic and contemporary men’s dress shoe styles, while Stacy Adams and Nunn Bush deliver fashion-forward and casual offerings.

