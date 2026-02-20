Atco Mining (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.74. Atco Mining shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 4,975 shares traded.
Atco Mining Stock Down 4.8%
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.
About Atco Mining
Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It also has an option agreement to acquire 75% interest in the Atlantic Uranium project in the Athabasca Basin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
