DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.86 and traded as low as C$0.81. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 181,869 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cormark upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd is a manufacturer of customized interiors. The company combines its (3D) design, configuration, and manufacturing software (ICE or ICE Software) with in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and a distribution partner (DP) network. It offers services to various sectors which include healthcare, education, commercial and other sectors. DIRTT operates its activity through the U.S and Canada of which, the United States generates a majority of revenue.

