Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.08 and traded as low as C$0.78. Zentek shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 20,275 shares traded.

Zentek Stock Up 6.4%

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.08.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds. It is also developing graphene oxide synthesis and graphene synthesis. In addition, the company owns 100% interest in the Albany graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

