Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.29 and traded as low as $3.55. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 1.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 million, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.67.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc is a global talent management and modeling agency that provides representation and related services across the fashion, entertainment and lifestyle industries. The company’s core operations include scouting, contract negotiation, talent development and brand partnerships for models, actors, influencers and creative professionals. Wilhelmina works with fashion houses, advertising agencies, production companies and digital platforms to place its talent in runway shows, editorial shoots, commercial campaigns, film, television and emerging media projects.

Founded in 1967 by supermodel Wilhelmina Cooper, the firm has grown from a single New York City office into a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker WHLM.

