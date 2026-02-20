Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Cryo-Cell International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.11 and traded as low as $3.30. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 14,963 shares traded.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 million, a P/E ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Cryo-Cell International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cryo-Cell International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.14% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is a pioneering provider of umbilical cord blood and tissue preservation services. Headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida, the company was founded in 1989 as the first private cord blood bank in the United States. Cryo-Cell operates FDA-registered and AABB-accredited laboratory facilities, maintaining stringent quality control measures and cryogenic storage systems to safeguard stem cell viability over long-term storage periods.

The company’s primary business activity centers on the collection, processing and secure storage of newborn stem cell sources harvested at birth.

