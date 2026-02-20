Insider Selling: Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Sells $643,388.20 in Stock

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $643,388.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,587,143 shares in the company, valued at $886,355,611.96. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,125 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,523,225.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 59,411 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $4,978,047.69.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 30,643 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $2,536,627.54.

On Monday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 66,568 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $5,543,117.36.

On Friday, January 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,689 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,973.60.

On Thursday, January 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 65,071 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $5,352,089.75.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 44,100 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $3,581,802.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 20,226 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $1,688,466.48.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Stock Performance

Shares of LLYVK opened at $96.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a 52 week low of $60.55 and a 52 week high of $102.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLYVK. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Align Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ: LLYVK) is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media’s investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media’s other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation’s global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media’s equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world’s leading live entertainment companies.

