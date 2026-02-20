Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,596 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 81,845 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,076,202 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,086,507,000 after buying an additional 1,983,509 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 496.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,236 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,852 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,058,284 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,624,707 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIVN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Key Stories Impacting Rivian Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong 2026 guidance — Rivian reported better-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS and issued 2026 delivery guidance (62k–67k vehicles), pointing to ~50%+ year-over-year delivery growth and its first full year of positive gross profit; that results print drove recent upside. Can Services 2x Rivian Stock?

Q4 beat and strong 2026 guidance — Rivian reported better-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS and issued 2026 delivery guidance (62k–67k vehicles), pointing to ~50%+ year-over-year delivery growth and its first full year of positive gross profit; that results print drove recent upside. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness/upgrades — some firms (e.g., Stifel) boosted targets and flagged upside if R2 demand materializes, supporting a constructive analyst narrative that helped lift the stock earlier. Stifel bullishness

Analyst bullishness/upgrades — some firms (e.g., Stifel) boosted targets and flagged upside if R2 demand materializes, supporting a constructive analyst narrative that helped lift the stock earlier. Neutral Sentiment: Balanced analyst view and consensus — the street remains split (Buy/Hold/Sell mix and a MarketBeat consensus “Hold”), so upside is contingent on execution rather than a broad analyst stampede. MarketBeat analyst consensus

Balanced analyst view and consensus — the street remains split (Buy/Hold/Sell mix and a MarketBeat consensus “Hold”), so upside is contingent on execution rather than a broad analyst stampede. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term thesis highlighted — pieces note narrowing losses, growing software & services mix and the upcoming lower?cost R2 as the engine for multi-year growth, but these depend on successful ramp and margin improvement. Can Rivian Stock Beat the Market in 2026?

Longer-term thesis highlighted — pieces note narrowing losses, growing software & services mix and the upcoming lower?cost R2 as the engine for multi-year growth, but these depend on successful ramp and margin improvement. Negative Sentiment: DA Davidson downgrade — DA Davidson cut Rivian to Underperform (low $14 PT), warning the 2026 guidance assumes an unusually strong R2 debut; this note raises near-term downside if the R2 ramp disappoints. DA Davidson downgrades Rivian

DA Davidson downgrade — DA Davidson cut Rivian to Underperform (low $14 PT), warning the 2026 guidance assumes an unusually strong R2 debut; this note raises near-term downside if the R2 ramp disappoints. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by CEO & CFO — CEO Robert Scaringe and CFO Claire McDonough sold shares (~34.9k and ~27.1k shares) on Feb 18 at about $16.80; while both retain large stakes, the concurrent executive sales are weighing on sentiment. Insider trades alert

Insider selling by CEO & CFO — CEO Robert Scaringe and CFO Claire McDonough sold shares (~34.9k and ~27.1k shares) on Feb 18 at about $16.80; while both retain large stakes, the concurrent executive sales are weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: R2 execution and demand risk — multiple notes and coverage warn the biggest risk is an R2 ramp or demand miss; given the guidance relies heavily on R2, execution disappointment could quickly reverse gains. What’s going on with Rivian Automotive stock?

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.76. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 67.68% and a negative return on equity of 65.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $455,834.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 680,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,044.80. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,900 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,044,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,551,480.80. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,187 shares of company stock worth $3,185,878. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

Featured Stories

