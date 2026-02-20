SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF $NZAC Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Performance

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Dividend Announcement

About SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $0.6493 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 309.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th.

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals. NZAC was launched on Nov 25, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

