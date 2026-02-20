PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $7.07 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,705 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $126.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $132.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Biotech Index is a modified equal weight index.

