PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Waters Corporation $WAT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 5.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 13.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 2.0% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $363.00 price target on Waters in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.68.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $328.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.35. Waters Corporation has a one year low of $275.05 and a one year high of $414.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $932.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.17 million. Waters had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 20.30%.Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Waters has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.300-14.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

