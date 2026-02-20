Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,003,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 71.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,062,257,000 after purchasing an additional 376,419 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $842,802,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,489,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 342,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,737,000 after buying an additional 54,740 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.0%

MTD stock opened at $1,375.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,525.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,413.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,366.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $0.60. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 495.07%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 46.050-46.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,435.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,025 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,452.00, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,678,176. The trade was a 16.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,488.18, for a total transaction of $9,010,929.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 187 shares in the company, valued at $278,289.66. This represents a 97.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,880 shares of company stock valued at $13,138,326. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.