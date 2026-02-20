Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.70 and traded as low as $24.66. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 4,000 shares.

Corning Natural Gas Trading Up 0.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70.

Corning Natural Gas Company Profile

Corning Natural Gas Corporation is a publicly traded utility company that engages in the purchase, transport and distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated local gas distribution company, it acquires natural gas supplies from interstate pipelines and field producers, then delivers and meters the fuel through its network of transmission mains, distribution lines and service connections. The company’s operations encompass routine system maintenance, pipeline integrity inspections and emergency response services, ensuring safe and reliable gas delivery throughout its service area.

Founded in the mid-19th century and headquartered in Corning, New York, Corning Natural Gas has developed a network serving communities in New York’s Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions.

