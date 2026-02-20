Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.91 and traded as high as $43.3616. Rexel shares last traded at $43.3616, with a volume of 327 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91.

Rexel is a global distributor of electrical supplies and services, specializing in the professional multichannel distribution of electrical products. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure customers, offering solutions for energy management, automation, control and renewable energy integration.

Its product portfolio spans wiring and cables, lighting, switchgear and control devices, HVAC systems, and smart building technologies.

