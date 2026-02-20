M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.32 and traded as low as GBX 123. M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 124, with a volume of 98,838 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on M&C Saatchi from GBX 220 to GBX 190 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 174 target price on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 200 to GBX 150 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded M&C Saatchi to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 185 to GBX 115 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&C Saatchi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 157.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51. The company has a market capitalization of £151.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 140.32.

In related news, insider Zaid Al-Qassab acquired 79,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 per share, with a total value of £99,987.50. 31.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.

