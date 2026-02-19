Synergy Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $576,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $4,287,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PZA opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.0731 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

