Bodycote (LON:BOY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 796 and last traded at GBX 775.50, with a volume of 3392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 778.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 860 to GBX 835 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 915 to GBX 925 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 845 target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 808.33.
The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.
Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.
Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.
