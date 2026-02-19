Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF comprises 1.8% of Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 491,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1,283.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 753,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 59,150 shares during the period.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BALT opened at $33.72 on Thursday. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a one year low of $30.07 and a one year high of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

