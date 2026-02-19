Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $25,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $315.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.87. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.40 and a 12-month high of $321.51.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

