Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 McGraw Hill, Inc. $MH

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.52% of McGraw Hill as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter worth $7,530,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McGraw Hill in the third quarter worth about $3,443,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in McGraw Hill during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McGraw Hill during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,923,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,600,000.
McGraw Hill Stock Performance
Shares of MH opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.70. McGraw Hill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McGraw Hill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McGraw Hill from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of McGraw Hill in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on McGraw Hill in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of McGraw Hill in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MH
McGraw Hill Company Profile
McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) is a global learning science company specializing in educational content, digital learning platforms, and assessment solutions. The company offers textbooks and course materials for K-12 and higher education, along with professional development resources for corporate and workforce training. Its digital solutions—including adaptive learning platforms and analytics-driven tools—support personalized instruction, progress tracking, and interactive engagement in both classroom and remote environments.
Founded in 1888 in New York City, McGraw Hill has evolved from a technical periodical publisher into one of the world’s leading providers of educational content and technology.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than McGraw Hill
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McGraw Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGraw Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.