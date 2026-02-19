Synergy Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Synergy Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UCON. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 663,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 401,248 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,803,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 79.4% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 683,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after buying an additional 302,458 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,913,000 after acquiring an additional 262,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,861,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $25.63.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.