Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 899,273 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,905,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $1,766,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 89.3% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 412.1% in the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: GLPI reported record fourth-quarter and full?year 2025 results with revenue of $407.0M, FFO/AFFO growth and net income gains; management posted slides and held a results release that highlights accelerating growth drivers. GLPI Reports Record Fourth Quarter Results

GLPI reported record fourth-quarter and full?year 2025 results with revenue of $407.0M, FFO/AFFO growth and net income gains; management posted slides and held a results release that highlights accelerating growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Company beat consensus FFO in Q4 ($0.99 vs. $0.98) and revenue (~$407M vs. ~$406M), a near-term earnings beat that supports the rally. GLPI Surpasses Q4 FFO and Revenue Estimates

Company beat consensus FFO in Q4 ($0.99 vs. $0.98) and revenue (~$407M vs. ~$406M), a near-term earnings beat that supports the rally. Positive Sentiment: Management set 2026 EPS/AFFO guidance well above Street consensus (EPS guidance $4.06–$4.11 vs. consensus ~3.45), a major catalyst for higher valuation expectations and investor optimism.

Management set 2026 EPS/AFFO guidance well above Street consensus (EPS guidance $4.06–$4.11 vs. consensus ~3.45), a major catalyst for higher valuation expectations and investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a $0.78 quarterly dividend (annualized ~$3.12), yielding roughly mid?to?high single digits (~6–7%), reinforcing REIT income appeal for yield investors. Dividend Declaration

Board declared a $0.78 quarterly dividend (annualized ~$3.12), yielding roughly mid?to?high single digits (~6–7%), reinforcing REIT income appeal for yield investors. Neutral Sentiment: GLPI highlighted a large pipeline (~$2.6B of future capital outlays) and recent asset acquisitions (e.g., Bally’s Twin River Lincoln), which underpin growth but will require deployment timing—market reaction depends on execution. Quiver: Record Financial Results

GLPI highlighted a large pipeline (~$2.6B of future capital outlays) and recent asset acquisitions (e.g., Bally’s Twin River Lincoln), which underpin growth but will require deployment timing—market reaction depends on execution. Neutral Sentiment: Pre- and post-earnings coverage flagged leverage as a focus for investors (analyst/preview pieces), so further moves may hinge on how management addresses funding timing and debt metrics on the conference call. Earnings Preview — Leverage in Focus

Pre- and post-earnings coverage flagged leverage as a focus for investors (analyst/preview pieces), so further moves may hinge on how management addresses funding timing and debt metrics on the conference call. Negative Sentiment: Management warned of a difficult transaction/financing market and disclosed ~$2.6B of committed funding — execution, timing and higher interest costs could pressure cash flow or raise refinancing risk if conditions deteriorate.

Management warned of a difficult transaction/financing market and disclosed ~$2.6B of committed funding — execution, timing and higher interest costs could pressure cash flow or raise refinancing risk if conditions deteriorate. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and large institutional portfolio shifts noted in recent data could temper upside if sustained; investors will watch insider/ownership flows and any guidance updates on the call. Quiver: Insider & Institutional Activity

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.94 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $52.24. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 113.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.50 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho set a $50.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 13,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $603,941.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 57,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,185.44. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 36,864 shares of company stock worth $1,650,906 in the last three months. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

