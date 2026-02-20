Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,757,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Casey’s General Stores worth $2,124,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.6% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 136,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,414,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $688.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Moats Maria Castanon acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $554.66 per share, with a total value of $166,398.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,391.98. This trade represents a 59.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $661.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.08 and a twelve month high of $678.67. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $606.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.48.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $5.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

