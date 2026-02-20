Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 89,211 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,002,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Camden Property Trust worth $1,815,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.50 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Laurie Baker sold 2,168 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $235,011.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 94,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,240,331.20. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $230,787.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,386.45. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,995,193. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:CPT opened at $108.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.17 and a one year high of $126.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $396.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.05 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 118.64%.

Camden Property Trust announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

