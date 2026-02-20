Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,138,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 332,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of BXP worth $1,794,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in BXP during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BXP in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in BXP in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BXP during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in BXP by 67.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BXP alerts:

BXP Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $62.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. BXP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $79.33.

BXP Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.92%.

In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $300,480.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Owen D. Thomas sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $73,341.56. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 42,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,559 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Evercore cut their price target on BXP from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of BXP in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of BXP from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BXP from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BXP

BXP Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.