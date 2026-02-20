Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,081 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 178,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $629.53 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $641.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.32. The firm has a market cap of $842.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

