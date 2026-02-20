Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Stock Holdings Increased by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,252 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 5.7% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $22,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $30.65 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

