Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.47 million.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Down 2.0%

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martin Midstream Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 114,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 33,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded midstream energy partnership that provides storage, transportation and distribution services for petroleum and chemical products. The company’s operations encompass bulk liquid terminals, marine transportation services and handling facilities designed to support a variety of feedstocks and refined products. Through its network of terminals and pipelines, Martin Midstream serves refineries, petrochemical plants and other industrial customers, offering solutions that help optimize logistics and maintain supply chain reliability.

With core assets located along the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.