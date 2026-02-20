Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 479,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 393,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,741,000 after purchasing an additional 50,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $71,779,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3,811.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 311,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after buying an additional 303,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,178,000 after buying an additional 36,045 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $408.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.14.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE AMG opened at $317.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.22 and a 1 year high of $334.78. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.67.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $9.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.75 by $0.73. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc (NYSE: AMG) is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates’ distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company’s core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

