Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bank OZK $OZK

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Bank OZK makes up approximately 1.0% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,960,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Bank OZK by 767.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 566,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,667,000 after acquiring an additional 501,308 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 24.4% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,581,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 310,707 shares during the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 45.1% during the second quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 916,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,142,000 after purchasing an additional 285,150 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 57.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,705,000 after purchasing an additional 253,001 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK opened at $49.48 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $436.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

OZK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

