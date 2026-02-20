Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF $UYLD Shares Acquired by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLDFree Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,859 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF makes up 0.5% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 46,300.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:UYLD opened at $51.29 on Friday. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.1689 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Profile

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

