Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires 7,529 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 205.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CP opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

