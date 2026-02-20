IXICO (LON:IXI) Shares Down 9.9% – What’s Next?

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 and last traded at GBX 8. Approximately 242,177 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 113,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.88.

IXICO Stock Down 15.9%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Get IXICO alerts:

IXICO (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (1.85) EPS for the quarter. IXICO had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. Equities analysts expect that IXICO plc will post -289.3584879 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IXICO Company Profile

IXICO is a global leader in neuroscience imaging and biomarker analytics, using its proprietary AI-driven platform to help advance the treatment of neurological disorders and reduce the uncertainties associated with drug discovery, development and monitoring.

By unlocking valuable insights into drug safety and efficacy, IXICO has built a global reputation and 20-year track record as an end-to-end Imaging Contract Research Organisation (iCRO) managing and analysing neurological clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IXICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IXICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.