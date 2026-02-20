1,142,982 Shares in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF $MGNR Purchased by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,142,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,234,000. American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC owned 16.21% of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGNR opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.89. American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.26.

The American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (MGNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in a narrow portfolio of global stocks that are predominantly involved in natural resources and related businesses. MGNR was launched on Feb 5, 2024 and is issued by American Beacon.

