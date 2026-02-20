King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Casella Waste Systems worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 325.5% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWST. UBS Group upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CWST stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.02 and a beta of 0.79. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $121.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.27.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $469.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.32 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.85%.Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.