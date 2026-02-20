Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Insider Sells $10,230.00 in Stock

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Pryzbyla sold 3,000 shares of Ispire Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $10,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 396,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,624.24. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

ISPR opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $148.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.42. Ispire Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 2,383.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 million. Research analysts predict that Ispire Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Ispire Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ispire Technology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ispire Technology currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ispire Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ispire Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 129.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

