Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,401,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Alliant Energy worth $2,251,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,082,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,252,000 after acquiring an additional 384,204 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,368,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,238,000 after purchasing an additional 149,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,291,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,979,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,453,000 after purchasing an additional 55,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 54.3% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,779,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,928,000 after buying an additional 626,410 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.50. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $57.09 and a 12-month high of $72.25.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. Wall Street Zen cut Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy’s core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

