Zacks Research Estimates Liberty Energy FY2028 Earnings

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.59 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 343,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,010. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 784,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,918,706.22. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after buying an additional 946,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,851 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 916,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after buying an additional 261,436 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Featured Stories

