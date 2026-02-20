Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,441 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,480,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at $995,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 33,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDA opened at $138.46 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $145.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $405.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.06 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power’s generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

