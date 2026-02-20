Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,663 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.4% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $31.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

