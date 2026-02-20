King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of HealthEquity worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,072,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 124.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,265,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,543,000 after acquiring an additional 701,819 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 148.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,016,000 after acquiring an additional 661,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,746,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,883,000 after purchasing an additional 243,549 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1,331.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 254,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after purchasing an additional 236,867 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $78.88 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $116.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.86%.The business had revenue of $322.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-3.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,007,290.88. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,959 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $1,046,036.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,073.90. The trade was a 19.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.87.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

Further Reading

