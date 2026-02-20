Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,643 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.64 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 106.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

