NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,652 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 37,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.9%

CMG stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Key Chipotle Mexican Grill News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chipotle is rolling out AI?driven personalization to re?engage lapsed customers and lift loyalty/digital sales — a potential tailwind for same?store sales and higher margin digital orders. Is Chipotle Leveraging AI to Reengage Lapsed Customers?

Chipotle is rolling out AI?driven personalization to re?engage lapsed customers and lift loyalty/digital sales — a potential tailwind for same?store sales and higher margin digital orders. Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary: a Motley Fool write?up says CMG is “interesting” but suggests Dutch Bros as a preferred growth pick — an opinion piece that could redirect some retail interest but doesn’t change fundamentals. Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Is Interesting, but Here’s What I’d Buy Instead

Investor commentary: a Motley Fool write?up says CMG is “interesting” but suggests Dutch Bros as a preferred growth pick — an opinion piece that could redirect some retail interest but doesn’t change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued multiple downward EPS revisions across Q1–Q4 2026 and into 2027/2028 and cut FY2026 to ~$1.15 and FY2027 to ~$1.35 (from higher prior estimates), while maintaining a “Strong Sell” rating — a clear negative catalyst that likely prompted selling and pressured the stock. MarketBeat: CMG coverage

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

