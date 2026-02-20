King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 15,625 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day moving average is $100.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.