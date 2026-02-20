King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,526 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Karman worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Karman by 56.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Karman by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Karman by 5,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Karman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karman in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KRMN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Karman in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Karman from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Karman from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Karman in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Karman from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Karman Trading Up 9.0%

Shares of KRMN opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $118.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.31.

Karman Profile

(Free Report)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

Further Reading

