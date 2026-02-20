King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 27,410 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of DexCom worth $15,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings cut DexCom from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on DexCom from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $91.87. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

