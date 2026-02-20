Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Comfort Systems USA makes up 1.0% of Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 925.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 58,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 52,463 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $434,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $1,375.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,097.15 and a 200-day moving average of $925.73. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.44 and a 52-week high of $1,399.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,155.00 to $1,196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,064.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William George III sold 4,370 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.88, for a total transaction of $4,190,305.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,186,437.12. The trade was a 9.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total transaction of $996,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,518.08. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 12,528 shares of company stock worth $11,972,106 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.